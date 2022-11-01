Urgent Message From UENJ!

Regarding the upcoming elections, UENJ is strongly urging the entire community, 18 and over, to go out and vote.

UENJ’s goal in this election, is to show the strength of our voting numbers. This is crucial to our efforts!

Once our votes are increased and the strength of our voice is shown, it will IY”H have a tremendous impact on our campaign mission. YES, your vote will help!

This year, early voting started October 29th and allows for everyone, regardless of district, to go to the municipal building on 3rd street in Lakewood – every day including Motzie Shabbos and Sunday – and vote! Additional locations and times of early voting are listed below.

Early Voting for General Election: – October 29 – November 6;

Early Voting Hours: Mon – Sat 10am – 8pm; Sun 10am – 6pm

JACKSON – Ocean County Library,

2 Jackson Drive, Jackson 08527

MANCHESTER – Ocean County Library,

21 Colonial Dr., Manchester 08759

TOMS RIVER – Ocean County Library,

101 Washington St., Toms River 08753

DON’T DELAY – GO OUT AND VOTE!!

Learn more about UENJ: https://uenj.org/



