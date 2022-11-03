New Series Helps You Maintain Healthy Parent-Child Relationships Beyond The Chuppah.

Generations in Harmony is a revolutionary new course for women.

Led by the legendary Dina Friedman.

The topic?

Creating and maintaining a harmonious relationship with your married children. We sat down with Dina to get a sneak preview into her course.

Thank you so much for your time, Dina! So what inspired you to create this program?

Firstly, thank you so much for having me. I’m thrilled to be debuting this course, as it will bez”H fill a real need. When I married off my first child 10 years ago, I remember feeling apprehensive and insecure. It was my number one priority to maintain my loving relationship with my child and my new child-in-law – but I was so unsure how to go about it successfully. I had seen so many married children accuse parents of mixing in, of hurting them – and I wanted to avoid that happening to me. The problem was that I couldn’t determine when a comment that was well intentioned was mixing in or was actually helpful. Was offering to help considered meddling or was it supportive? Was saying ‘no’ when I really couldn’t do something an act of rejection – or would it be appreciated as my genuine limitation in the moment?

As a life coach I have seen cases both ways – parents upset at married kids and married kids upset at parents – with neither side sure how to resolve the issue. I realized that there is a real need for a step by step guide to help parents and married children alike understand the facts of what changes when a child leaves home for marriage, what are the typical problems both sides deal with and what are guaranteed solutions. In fact, what if parents and children knew what to do to prevent many of these problems in the first place? It’s a program I wished I could have had for myself. It’s a program that I wish my children would have had.

