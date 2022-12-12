Unimaginable Tragedy in the Caribbean – You Can Help!

Rabbi Asher & Henya (Shmotkin) Federman have been serving as Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in the US Virgin Islands for the past seventeen years.



During that time, they’ve built a beautiful community on S. Thomas, earning them and their thirteen beautiful children, בלע”ה, the love of their community, and the admiration and gratitude of the thousands of seasonal visitors and vacationers who stream through their part of the world.



Despite the extreme challenges of living, educating and caring for their beautiful children on the distant island, visitors to S. Thomas and the surrounding Islands have been awed by the Federmans’ unique warmth, hospitality and selfless assistance.



Their positive influence is seen in the countless lives they’ve touched around the world.

Click Here to help supprt the Federman’s

Their beautiful children, several of them studying thousands of miles from home, have always been a central part of the Federmans’ work, and are much beloved.



Only several weeks ago, the family returned to the island after one child’s successful battle with a life-threatening illness.

Last Tuesday, an unthinkable tragedy struck.

While walking on a pier with her 4-month-old daughter Shternie, Henya fell into the water, and the baby apparently slipped from her arms. Shternie did not survive the accident. Henya, who tried to save their baby, was saved and resusicitated.

Shternie was laid to rest in New York.

A role model to so many of her colleagues, Henya, יבלח”ט, is in a Miami hospital on life support, fighting for her life. Rabbi Asher and Henya’s twelve children, who are being cared for by the extended family, are in Detroit.

What can we do?

Our hearts are broken. We need to continue to pray and believe that Henya bas Bracha Devora Leah will have a miraculous recovery and live long healthy years together with her children, who so need her.

We, their friends and admirers, must stand with the family during their darkest hour.

The expenses are enormous, and the least we can do is help alleviate the financial burden.

Numerous airlifts, chartered and commercial flights, burial expenses, and care for the bereaved children have already amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Much more expense is anticipated in the coming days, and each child will require personal care and attention in this unthinkable situation.

As the family focuses on Henya’s medical care and on Asher and the children’s needs, the least we can do is alleviate their financial concerns.

All funds will be devoted specifically for the care of the family.

The fund is overseen by a committee of Shluchim, classmates of Rabbi Federman from around the world, and is administered by Lubavitch of Wisconsin.