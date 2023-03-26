Kupas Zichron Moshe Is 300 Families Short With Less Than 2 Weeks To Yom Tov





With less than 2 weeks to Yom Tov, our kupah has only reached half of what we need to provide all 700 families on our list. I ask you to please make sure we can provide for all 700 families next week as they are relying on us so desperately.

Zichron Moshe Yerushlayim – talmidei chachamim, yarei shamayim and baalei chesed. People, untouched by the sullies of the world. Gems. Diamonds. Klal Yisroel’s glory.

But many local chashuve yidden are living in extreme poverty. Stark poverty. Poverty that cannot be described or fathomed with mere words. Frightening poverty. Starvation level poverty. They are mothers and fathers who cannot provide basic food for their families. They live in situations that are past our imagintion

12 years ago, Harav Gamliel Rabinowitz saw the need and stepped in to help his friends and neighbors, Our kupah was created and run by talmidei chachamim, a kupah backed by the gedolim and talmidei chachamim in the schunah and a kupah that provides for local talmidei chachamim with dignity and respect.

Kupas Zichron Moshe has since become a respected organization that has grown past natural bounds. Run under the asupices of Rav Gamliel Rabinovich, Rav Moshe Elyashiv and Rav Yitzchok Sorotzkin, Kupas Zichron Moshe has continued to provide for the Yom tov needs for choshuve families who cannot live on their own means.

Please help us by clicking herePLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US