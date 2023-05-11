Chai Lifeline, CHOP Present Free IBD Webinar. Register Today!

Sponsored Content





Chai Lifeline, the leading Jewish pediatric health support network, in partnership with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), is excited to announce an upcoming webinar titled “An Evening of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and Very Early Onset IBD (VEO-IBD) Education.” This informative event will feature expert speakers from CHOP and provide an in-depth look at IBD, which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and disproportionately affects Ashkenazi Jews.

The virtual event is scheduled for May 16th at 8:00 pm and is open to patients, caregivers, medical providers, and other organizations and individuals involved in the medical arena.

“Chai Lifeline is proud to partner with The Center for Inflammatory Bowel Disease at CHOP, one the largest institutions of its kind in the country, to present this valuable educational resource to the Jewish community,” said Rabbi Sruli Fried, MSW, director of Chai Lifeline NJ/PA.

During the webinar, attendees will hear from CHOP’s Co-Director of Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Dr. Andrew Grossman, Program Director of the Very Early Onset Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinic, Dr. Judith Kelsen, and Chief of the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition, Dr. David Piccoli. The panel of experts will provide an overview of IBD/VEO-IBD at CHOP and discuss the resources available to families facing an IBD/VEO-IBD diagnosis.