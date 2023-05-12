Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 4:8: Rav Shimshon Sherer Remembers His Legendary Father

Sponsored Content





Rabbi Moshe Sherer not only changed history, he made history. After a half-century of Rabbi Sherer’s wise, visionary, charismatic, and indefatigable advocacy and leadership, the Torah community was luxuriant, respected, and influential — and the gedolei Torah were its authoritative voice. Much that we take for granted today was shepherded by him through Congress and legislatures, through executive chambers and the courts, such as aid to yeshivos, the rights of Torah institutions, and employment security for Shabbos observers. Rabbi Sherer was at home in many worlds. He was the loyal servant and confidant of great Torah sages; and a friend and adviser of people in the highest echelons of power – but he was attentive to the needs of the humblest “Reb Yisrael.” He was a visionary, yet he had insight into the art of the possible.

Now, 25 years since his passing, Inside ArtScroll features a scintillating interview with his son, Rav Shimshon Sherer, who shares personal memories of his legendary father, who was center stage, yet remained an intensely private, loving family man. This is an interview you don’t want to miss.

