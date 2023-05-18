The Flatbush Kollel Network Shavuos Chizzuk Series

The Flatbush Kollel Network
Is pleased to host
A series of shiurim across Flatbush
In preparation and anticipation of Kabalas HaTorah.
Shiurim 9:30 PM and Maariv 10:00 PM
Sunday May 21st
Harav Elya Brudny Shlita
The Flatbush Kollel
Ave K and Bedford (upstairs in Ezras Nashim)
Rav Naftali Baum, Rosh Kollel
Monday, May 22nd
Harav Mottel Dick Shlita
Beis Medrash Makarov- Rav Zvi Tversky
3116 Quentin Road
Rav Shlomo Reifman, Rosh Kollel
Tuesday, May 23rd
Harav Dovid Schustal Shlita
Beis Medrash Torah Utefila, Rav Shimon Alster
3304 Bedford Avenue
Rav Moshe Kamin, Rosh Kollel