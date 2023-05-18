The Flatbush Kollel Network Shavuos Chizzuk Series

The Flatbush Kollel Network

Is pleased to host

A series of shiurim across Flatbush

In preparation and anticipation of Kabalas HaTorah.

Shiurim 9:30 PM and Maariv 10:00 PM

Sunday May 21st

Harav Elya Brudny Shlita

The Flatbush Kollel

Ave K and Bedford (upstairs in Ezras Nashim)

Rav Naftali Baum, Rosh Kollel

Monday, May 22nd

Harav Mottel Dick Shlita

Beis Medrash Makarov- Rav Zvi Tversky

3116 Quentin Road

Rav Shlomo Reifman, Rosh Kollel

Tuesday, May 23rd

Harav Dovid Schustal Shlita

Beis Medrash Torah Utefila, Rav Shimon Alster

3304 Bedford Avenue

Rav Moshe Kamin, Rosh Kollel 