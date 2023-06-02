RAMAT ESHKOLS CARAVAN SHUL: uniting the communities with a new era of growth

Sponsored Content





In a historic event last night, the Givat Hamivtar community gathered for a momentous five-course gala, raising just under $1 million USD to support the construction of their new shul. This remarkable achievement not only showcased the community’s solidarity and strength but also highlighted the remarkable growth and appeal of Givat Hamivtar as a cherished home for Jews from diverse backgrounds.

Situated in the heart of Yerushalayim, Givat Hamivtar has flourished over the past decade, evolving into a central hub for the frum Jewish community. While initially attracting Israeli families, it has increasingly become a magnet for young American families who choose to call this neighborhood home for several years. Known affectionately as the “Caravan Shul,” Kehilat Givat Hamivtar stands as the beating heart of this vibrant community, serving as the primary center for davening and learning throughout the day.

As the number of American families increased significantly, Givat Hamivtar saw the emergence of various smaller communities that catered to their specific needs. However, the Caravan Shul remained the cornerstone, accommodating weekly davening and providing an environment of continuous learning. Its significance cannot be overstated, as it acts as a unifying force, bringing individuals together in prayer and study.

Approximately six years ago, the community embarked on an ambitious campaign to move from their modest premises and construct a permanent shul that would cater to the growing needs of their community. With a substantial amount of funds raised, the initial stages of construction began. However, unforeseen challenges surfaced, causing the project to temporarily halt. Yet, in recent months, the community rallied together, breathing new life into the endeavor and restarting the construction.

Over the past few weeks, construction has gained momentum, with the aim of completing the second phase of the building before the upcoming Yomim Noraim. The community eagerly anticipates this significant milestone, eagerly awaiting the day they can transition to their new, spacious home.

Last night’s gala event marked an unforgettable moment in history. Israelis and Americans alike came together as one, rejoicing in the Kiddush Hashem achieved by erecting a grand and exquisite shul on Paran Street in Ramat Eshkol. Renowned community member R. Yechiel Greenblat expressed his belief that this shul symbolizes a remarkable celebration, defying the decision made in the 1980s by then-Mayor Teddy Kollek, who had prohibited shuls from being established at street level in Ramat Eshkol. The atmosphere during the event was electrifying, with esteemed singer Pinny Einhorn leading the community in joyous song. As described by Yehoshua Dessler, the experience was truly extraordinary.

Ramat Eshkol has recently emerged as a favored destination for American families seeking to spend their Yom Tov and vacations in Yerushalayim. The new development, with its enhanced facilities and accommodations, will be open to visiting families, ensuring their comfort and providing a space where they can worship Hashem in a suitable manner.

The success of the fundraising event is a testament to the resilience and unity of the Givat Hamivtar community. It signifies their unwavering commitment not only to constructing a physical space for prayer and learning but also to fostering a harmonious and supportive environment for all members. With the completion of the new shul on the horizon, the community eagerly looks forward to a future filled with continued growth, spiritual enrichment, and a deep sense of togetherness.

The shul is now running a campaign to raise the remaining funds needed to complete the building at https://causematch.com/givatamivtar-23

Dedications are available at [email protected]