Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 4:9-10: Rabbi Aaron Brafman zt”l – Through the Eyes of the Author, a Son and a Talmid

Rabbi Aaron Brafman was the much-beloved and revered menahel of Yeshiva of Far Rockaway. He was also a respected author and a dedicated askan. But more: He was a man who loved every Jew, who saw potential where others saw failure. In the words of a talmid, he was a man “who lived and breathed Klal Yisrael; whose days were filled with Torah and maasim tovim … and most of all, who epitomized the term ‘rebbi.’”

In the first interview, the author of Rabbi Brafman’s biography, Rabbi Shimon Finkelman, gives us a glimpse into the life of this extraordinary man.

In this second interview, we spoke to Rabbi Brafman’s son, Rabbi Avrohom Baruch Brafman, and Rabbi Brafman’s close talmid, Rabbi Dov Keilson.

