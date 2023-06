Sponsored Content





Attention to all individuals seeking to take action against Tzolman Auction House for their sale of fraudulently represented items:

We invite you to join us in our efforts to address this concerning issue.

If you have been affected by their practices and wish to collaborate on pursuing appropriate action, we encourage you to get in touch with us. please email us at [email protected].

Your support and involvement are crucial in holding Tzolman Auction House accountable for their actions.