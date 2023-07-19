Looking into Programming? Join the Open House for the Software and Web Development Course @ PCS!

Are you Looking into Programing?
This is your path to a Successful Job!
PCS/Agudath Israel Software and Web Development Course (12th cohort)
Open House: Monday, July 24 at 7:30pm
WATCH:
THE PCS/AGUDATH ISRAEL ADVANTAGE
– 8 placement coordinators to help you find a job
– Decades of relationships with 100’s of firms
– Guaranteed internships upon course completion
– Hands-on instruction, up-to-date curriculum, stellar instructors to help you succeed
– Lab/ tutors to help you master the material and create a portfolio
– Remote classes and remote tutoring- join from anywhere
– Optional Bachelor’s degree (Yeshiva and Seminary credits accepted)
– Separate classes for men and women
Not sure if this is the right career for you? Aptitude testing available.
Open House: Monday, July 24, 7:30 PM
In person open house at:
PCS/Professional Career Services
1771 Madison Avenue, Executive Center
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Virtual open house: email: [email protected] for login info
For more info:
Visit: pcsnynj.org/course/software-web-and-app-development/
Call: 732-905-9700 ext. 610
or Email: [email protected]