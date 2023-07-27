This Tisha B’Av, Don’t Just Go Through the Motions





On Tisha B’Av, there are so many laws and customs to show we are grieving the loss of the Holy Temple. The feeling of pain and anguish we are meant to experience is equated with the death of a loved one.





When we experience that personal loss, we are faced with some of the most difficult questions about suffering and tragedy. These are questions that we can just as easily apply to Tisha B’Av. But all too often on Tisha B’Av, we struggle to connect to that sense of loss in the first place and to find mind meaning in our mournful practices.





We may be refraining from eating and drinking, sitting on low stools, and wearing non-leather shoes, but we still feel so disconnected on the inside. How can events that happened so long ago, in an era we are so far removed from, have any relevance to us today?





How can we connect more deeply to the pain of the past?





Aleph Beta’s Tisha B’Av videos are full of ways to help you connect to the deeper meaning of the day. There are hours of videos to choose from to help you prepare for this Tisha B’Av.





If you’re not sure where to start, Grappling with Loss is one of our most popular Tisha B’Av videos. It addresses those difficult questions about loss and suffering that we should be considering on Tisha B’Av: Why does God let us suffer? Why does God let bad things happen? To truly connect with Tisha B’Av, we need to engage with these challenging questions.





Take some time now to watch it before Tisha B’Av, and enter the fast with a new perspective on how to connect to this painful day.





