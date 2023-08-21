One-Year-Old Shira Desperately Requires Costly Treatment to Save her Life.

Sponsored Content





It was my lifelong dream finally come true but with a tragic twist

When the nurse placed my Shira, my firstborn, in my loving arms I was sure the world had stopped.

Then and there, I vowed I would be her fierce protector, her loyal advocate, staunch supporter. I would ensure her life was perfect.

I gazed in enraptured awe at her rosebud lips, smooth pink skin and fluttering dark lashes. It was surreal, me, Yaffa Orah and my husband Michoel were actually parents.

Entertaining rosy visions of a sweet frolicking girl and the joys of motherhood I was wholly unprepared when a grim-faced doctor insisted we extend our hospital stay to take some more tests.

That Shabbat, Shira was whisked away and I eagerly, naively, awaited her quick return so I could finally go home. Then the doctors came and shattered my joyful heart into a million bitter pieces.

They broke the news as gently as they could.

Sarcoma. Cancer in the heart cells.

My Shira was sick. Very sick.

And I her mother, who had just vowed to give her a perfect life, free of pain, was helpless.

Thus, started a painful journey of struggle and triumphs, one step forward and two steps back. Shira is undergoing extensive costly treatment to rid her body of the cancerous cells and save her life.

A week ago we celebrated her first birthday. It’s been a year. A draining year. A year of subjecting my princess to grueling medical intervention. The cost is staggering and we are barely staying afloat.

But what doesn’t a mother do for her child???

Now, we need an astronomical sum in order to continue the battle for Shira’s life. Money which we don’t have.

We have exhausted every avenue we could think of, besides for you, our dear generous Jewish brothers.

Please, we beg you, help us continue the fight. Help us save Shira by donating here. Help us take home a beautiful, healthy girl.

Help me be the mother I want to be. Her fierce protector. Loyal advocate. Staunch supporter.

And in this zechus may Hakadosh Baruch Hu bless you with peace, comfort and health and may you never know such pain.

Click here