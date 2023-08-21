Eric Adams Embarks on First Israel Trip As Mayor





New York City Mayor Eric Adams set off on a journey to Israel early Monday morning, marking his inaugural visit to the country since assuming his mayoral role. During the three-day trip, Mayor Adams intends to engage with political figures and business leaders, discuss strategies to combat antisemitism, and gain insights into Israel’s advancements in technology.

While Adams’ precise schedule remains undisclosed, it remains uncertain whether the mayor will have an audience with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The prime minister has engaged with several visiting American politicians this year, including a meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in April.

Netanyahu’s association with the Republican Party and his historical differences with the Obama administration have led to diminished popularity among Democrats. In contrast, Adams and the Democratic leadership in New York maintain a strong pro-Israel stance, evident in their support for the local Jewish community. This solidarity was evident during the Celebrate Israel Parade held in June, where Adams joined fellow state and city leaders, as well as members of Netanyahu’s coalition, though the two groups did not intermingle during the event.

Sponsored by the UJA-Federation of New York and the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, the mayor’s trip seeks to nurture ties between New York City and Israel. With a Jewish community of over one million, New York stands as the largest Jewish enclave outside of Israel. Adams, having referred to New York City as the “Tel Aviv of America,” says he takes pride in representing the city’s Jewish residents.

