Watch: Harav Gamliel Rabinovich- Grab This Zchus Before Yom Hadin





How many of us can picture no food?

One cannot survive if there is no food. One cannot bring in yom tov with no means

And as the calendar moves through the year and the first day of selichos arrives, there is raw fear in Zichron Moshe, Yerushlayim.

There are Talmidei Chachamim who are living in extreme poverty. Stark poverty. Poverty that cannot be described or fathomed with mere words. Frightening poverty. Starvation level poverty.



Who can fathom luxuries when there is no money to buy milk and eggs. And the yom tov suedos – one after the next after the next?

Started twelve years ago, by R’ Aharon Nimerovsky, who saw the need and stepped in to help his friends and neighbors, Kupas Zichron Moshe has since become a respected organization that has grown past natural bounds. With the strong backing of Rav Gamliel Rabinovich, Rav Moshe Elyashiv and Rav Yitzchok Sorotzkin, Kupas Zichron Moshe has undertaken to provide for the Yom tov needs for choshuve families who cannot live on their own means.

We must answer their call.

As Rav Gamliel Rabinovich says, “Every day we daven for Yerushalayim. Let us show Hashem how much we care about the people of Yerushalayim and in that zechus may we bring the geulah.”



Yom tov is coming and the families of Zichron Moshe are counting on Kupas Zichron Moshe.

Can we count on you?