Trump Declares: Republicans MUST Shut Down Government To Block Probes Targeting Me





Former President Donald Trump has issued to fellow Republicans in Congress, urging them to initiate a government shutdown as a means to impede the ongoing federal prosecutions against him. However, experts suggest that such a move is unlikely to halt the legal cases currently underway.

The divide among Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives regarding spending legislation is intensifying, with an impending October 1 shutdown looming if a resolution is not reached. A faction of staunch conservatives, including Trump’s ardent supporters, has created headaches for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he pushes for a short-term funding plan.

In a late-night post on his Truth Social media platform, Trump declared, “Republicans in Congress can and must defund all aspects of Crooked Joe Biden’s weaponized Government,” referring to it as “the last chance to defund these political prosecutions against me and other Patriots.”

However, the U.S. Justice Department has previously clarified that activities funded by “permanent indefinite appropriations” would continue during any funding lapse, effectively rendering Trump’s call ineffective in halting the federal prosecutions. It is worth noting that the office is covered by “the permanent, indefinite appropriation for independent counsels,” as indicated in its latest funding statement.

In response to Trump’s call, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign accused the former president of prioritizing his personal interests over those of the nation. The campaign stated, “Donald Trump is rooting for a government shutdown and couldn’t care less what it would mean for American families.”

Trump currently faces two federal trials, one related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, and the other pertaining to his handling of classified documents. New York and Georgia are also pursuing legal action against him, and a federal government shutdown would not impact these cases, either.

Trump’s plea has ignited a partisan response, with his ally, U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz, expressing support on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, “Trump Opposes the Continuing Resolution. Hold the Line.”

Meanwhile, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote on the same platform, “Trump ordered House Republicans to shutdown the government. These people are too extreme to ever be trusted.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)