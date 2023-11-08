OUR MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST HAMAS! HELP US, HELP OUR SOLDIERS!

Sponsored Content





Amazing news: thanks to our generous donors, we’ve already given out over 1,000 pairs of tefillin to soldiers fighting for our country!

They are so grateful and touched to have received them.

Now, even more soldiers want tefillin!

We launched a campaign to raise funds for another 1,758+ soldiers who are still waiting for their tefillin.

Please help us, help them!

LINK: https://thechesedfund.com/israelselect/tefillin?aff=YWNA

To give to all the soldiers who have requested tefillin, I need your help:

Please consider donating – every dollar helps us bring another pair of tefillin to a soldier on the front lines.

Please share with friends, family coworkers and anyone else like minded that might be inspired by this cause

Please G-d, with the Jewish People working together, we will win this war!

With utmost appreciation,

Rabbi Josh Friedman

Israel Select Charity Fund

[email protected]

