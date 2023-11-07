Ohr Hadassah: Helping Israel’s New Widows and Orphans, Providing Shelter and Necessities

In the midst of the ongoing situation in Israel, endless rocket attacks by Hamas in the North and South have pushed Israel to the Brink.
Among the most vulnerable are the New widows and orphans who are already on the brink of devastation from their losses. Immediate action is needed to secure their safety both physically and Mentally. Ohr Hadassah, a tireless organization, is racing against time to provide shelter and housing for these vulnerable individuals, giving them a chance to escape the relentless rocket fire.
Every moment and every dollar count, and your support is their lifeline to prevent critical trauma and provide essential support.
These widows and orphans are in imminent danger as the rockets continue to rain down. Lives are at stake, and we cannot wait. Ohr Hadassah’s mission has never been more critical, and your support can make a life-saving impact.
Ohr Hadassah is committed to providing immediate shelter and housing for Israel’s widows and orphans in the line of fire. Our goal is to offer them a safe haven where they can escape the constant threat of rockets and find a glimmer of hope in these dire times.
Our needs are:
1. Immediate Shelter: Our top priority is to secure shelter for these families, allowing them to escape the imminent danger they face.
2. Emergency Support and Therapy: We are providing immediate access to trauma-informed therapy and counseling services to help those affected heal and rebuild their lives.
Don’t wait— donate immediately to make an impact.
The clock is ticking, and these widows and orphans are facing imminent danger. Your support is their lifeline to escape the line of fire, prevent critical trauma, and provide essential therapy and support. Donate today and help those in dire need.
Together, we can bring them to safety, giving them a chance to heal. Every moment and every dollar counts!
All donations are 501c3 tax deductible.