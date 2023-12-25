Become an accountant while in ISRAEL! Join the PCS Accounting Course Open House – Dec 26th

Sponsored Content





PCS/ FDU Accounting Course Open House Tuesday, December 26th at 8:00 PM Israel Time (1pm EST)

Are you looking for an acclaimed accounting program with proven results?

Make the most of your time in Israel and receive your Masters Degree in Accounting from FDU, a degree from a top rated college, with a 98% placement rate.

Graduates have been placed in top national firms as controllers and CFOs in local companies.

Receive a stable, lucrative parnassah, with high-paying, part-time opportunities.

Remote option for out of town students. New! Israel program!

This program is also a great opportunity for American students to take daytime classes.

Program ranked as:

Best Masters in Accounting (Eduniversal 2023)

Best American Colleges (Forbes 2023)

Virtual Open House:

Tuesday, December 26, 8:00 PM Israel time, 1:00 PM EST

To join remotely email: [email protected] for login information.

PCS Placement Advantage:

– 7 placement directors to help graduates find jobs

– Decades of relationships with 100s of firms

– PCS/ Agudath Israel vast network

For more information contact:

Women: Tova Sapirman at (732) 367-1500 or email [email protected]

Men: Sara Lefkowitz at (732) 905 9700 x 665 or [email protected]