Netanyahu Visits Gaza: “We Are Not Stopping. The War Will Continue Until We Finish It”





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday visited the northern Gaza Strip, accompanied by IDF Deputy Chief-of-Staff Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram, as well as his Chief of Staff, Tzachi Braverman, and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil. During his visit, Netanyahu received detailed briefings from the Commander of the 261st Brigade, Col. Yehuda Wach, and other military officials on the ongoing operations in the region, and was informed about the extensive enemy war material and tunnel shafts found in home and other civilian areas.

Addressing the troops, Netanyahu expressed his admiration and the nation’s pride in their efforts, stressing the government’s commitment to their safety and the continuation of the mission until its completion.

“I am here with you in the northern Gaza Strip and I am extraordinarily impressed,” Netanyahu said. “We are proud of you and rely on you. We see the determination and the desire to continue on until the end.”

Netanyahu assured the soldiers of two key priorities: “First, we will do everything to maintain your safety and your lives. While we want to pursue the mission, we want to safeguard you even more. That is the first – and most important – thing. Second, we are not stopping. Whoever talks about stopping – there is no such thing. We are not stopping. The war will continue until the end, until we finish it, no less.”

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by the soldiers and their families, Netanyahu said, “I know that you left your families and that your families support you. That is amazing. That is the power – the key to victory.”

A soldier highlighted the loss of comrades, saying, “We left two of our friends here.” Netanyahu responded, “I know. Not a few, and dear friends. For this we are continuing. The testament is to continue.”

Brigade Commander Yehuda Wach echoed the Prime Minister’s sentiments, affirming their commitment to victory: “It is important that you came and it is important that they know that we will go wherever you tell us – we will win. Not ‘close’, not ‘more or less’ – until the end. We will win.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)