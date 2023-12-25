Yahya Sinwar Breaks His Silence: “Hamas Destroyed The Occupation Army”





The heinous leader of the Hamas terrorist organization Yahya Sinwar broke his silence on Monday, speaking in his first public message since the barbaric October 7th terrorist attack.

In his message, published by Al Jazeera and several Arabic media outlets, Sinwar made a number of false claims, first and foremost that Hamas “destroyed the occupation army,” adding: “We’re on the way to crush them and will not submit to the ‘conditions of the occupation.'”

He also falsely claimed that Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, has attacked over 5,000 IDF soldiers, killing a third of them, injuring another third, and permanently disabling a third.

Sinwar also expressed his “appreciation” for the sacrifice of the residents of Gaza and their “expressions of heroism and solidarity.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)