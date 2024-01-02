Notes of Strength By Yitzchok Mayer Malek

Sponsored Content





Shalom, my name is Yitzchok Mayer Malek.

After performing for over 100,000 IDF soldiers on various bases throughout the country both up north and on the Gaza border, I’ve identified three critical needs that can be addressed through a singular impactful initiative.

Presently, my focus is directed towards procuring 600 tactical helmets for Major Ezzy Morgenstern’s 7086th Combat Engineering Corps. This commitment follows an urgent video appeal from Ezzy, wherein he outlined the pressing need.

”I am Major Ezzy, an officer in the 7086th Combat Engineering Corps, reporting from the front lines. Combat Engineers, as the first in and the last out, handle various tasks, from clearing roads and buildings to dealing with explosives. We use tractors like the D9.

Having been in Gaza for the past few weeks, most of us haven’t left for at least a month. We spend a significant amount of time inside our vehicles, wearing helmets throughout the day. The standard Army helmet is basic, but the tactical one, with more padding and adjustability, offers better comfort.

We aim to raise funds for more of these helmets to provide proper gear for our soldiers. Despite casualties and injuries, we remain strong, winning every battle against Hamas, which is now retreating. We appreciate any support in acquiring these helmets and extend our gratitude to those who have already helped. Thank you for your support, prayers, and Am Yisrael Chai.”