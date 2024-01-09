Tikkun Shovavim with Rav Gamliel Rabinowitz Shlit”a

Sponsored Content





Rav Gamliel Rabinowitz Shlit”a, a renowned Mekubal and Rosh haYeshivah, recently spoke on Tikkun Shovavim, describing himself as “the smallest of the Mekubalim” at his Yeshivah.

Rav Gamliel Rabinowitz Shlit”a highlighted the Minhag Atik’s importance, focusing on Kedusha and Tahara. This period offers a unique opportunity for Tikkun, emphasizing Ernstkite and Yashrus.

In partnership with the Nakiie Daas of Yerushalyaim, particularly the Mekubalim of Yeshivas Shaar Hashamayim, they lead a communal journey of Teshuvah, Tefilla, and Tzedaka.

This effort, a Pidyon Nefesh, represents an Eis Ratzon for ganz Klal Yisroel, beseeching Rachomim at Shaar Hashamayim during this auspicious time. Tikkun Shovavim ת”ת תשפ”ד symbolizes a collective spiritual reawakening and return.

Donate Now & take the opportunity to partner with Rabbi Gamliel and his Yeshiva to continue their holly Avodas Hakodesh.

All contributions are Tax-deductible 501(c)(3)