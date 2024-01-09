ANOTHER ELIMINATION: Hezbollah Drone Commander Killed In Airstrike In Lebanon





Lebanese media outlets reported that Ali Hussein Barji, the commander of the Hezbollah aerial unit in southern Lebanon, was eliminated on Tuesday morning in an airstrike attributed to Israel.

A drone struck a car in the town where the funeral of Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil was scheduled to take place only a few minutes later. Al-Tawil was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Monday.

Barji was responsible for the drone attack on the IDF base in Tzfas on Tuesday morning as well as numerous drone attacks in northern Israel in recent months.

