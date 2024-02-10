Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Watch: Inside ArtScroll 5:3: Rav Moshe Tuvia Lieff – Vayimaen

Communicated Content

In this fascinating Inside ArtScroll Interview, Rav Moshe Tuvia Lieff, venerable rav of Agudas Yisroel Bais Binyomin of Flatbush, discusses the impact of the Vayimaen movement and the new book by Rabbi Yechiel Spero based on the inspiration of the renowned speakers of the global Vayimaen initiative.
Buy the new book HERE.

 WATCH:

Watch all Inside ArtScroll episodes at: Inside.Artscroll.com.

TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST OF THE INTERVIEW, CLICK ON THE PODCAST PLATFORM YOU WANT:

Spotify
Apple Podcast
Podbean
Tune-In
Stitcher
Or
Podcast.ArtScroll.com

Inside ArtScroll is also available on TorahAnytime.com.




