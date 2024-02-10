New Bill Proposes Labeling Blocking NYC Streets as “Domestic Terrorism”

A proposed bill aims to classify intentionally blocking traffic on New York City streets as an act of “domestic terrorism.” Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Queens) introduced the bill in response to the chaos often caused by protests, particularly those related to recent events like the Israel-Hamas war.

The bill’s introduction coincides with Amato’s upcoming rematch against a Republican opponent she narrowly defeated in 2022, with insiders suggesting that the bill could serve as an effort to appeal to a district that has shifted more conservative in recent years, according to The New York Post.

Documents supporting the bill emphasize that while individuals have the right to protest, they should not have the right to instill fear, panic, or endanger the lives of others by blocking traffic. Under the proposed legislation, individuals convicted of this offense could face up to seven years in prison for a class D felony, as reported by The New York Post.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)