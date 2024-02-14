Thousands of calls. Three pillars of care.

With specialists in every area of care, Chaim Medical provides services and assistance to patients and their families facing a medical crisis.

Referrals: Matching a patient to the right doctor is critical and can spell the difference between life and death. Our advisors thoroughly analyze each case and consider all relevant factors when referring a patient to a doctor.

Research: Standard medical care is sometimes limited to common procedures. Our experts delve into the complexities of each case, studying causes, symptoms, and repercussions, to determine the best course of treatment.

Advocacy & Case Management: Overwhelmed patients are in no position to advocate for themselves. Our case managers work directly with hospitals and medical professionals to advocate on behalf of their patients and ensure they get the best possible care.

Chaim Medical Resource is always there for anyone in need. And now, they need your help.

Chaim Medical Resource needs crucial funds to continue helping Cholei Yisroel recover and lead healthy lives. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Because life savers never take a break.

This February 13 and 14: Do your part for Cholei Yisroel!

Give Chaim. Give Life.

CLICK HERE