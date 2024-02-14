[Evaluation at 50% off] 🔴”It Means Almost Nothing”: Rabbi Zobin Challenges Dyslexia Diagnosis In Charedi Schools

[Evaluation at 50% off] Dyslexia is a general term. Kriah strugglers deserve a diagnosis as precise as a neurosurgeon’s MRI report

Dear Parents,

If your son or daughter struggles with reading difficulties in Hebrew, especially in reading without nekudos, and consequently reads slowly and sometimes doesn’t daven properly…

If your son struggles with difficulties in Gemara learning in general, has a hard time understanding the Gemara text inside, or preparing a page of Gemara on his own…

If your child is very talented but confused about his abilities, lacks self-confidence, feels depressed about himself, and has given up on ever being able to understand the Gemara…

If your child therefore suffers from gaps in his learning and consequently does not enjoy learning, is unmotivated, and is frustrated because he gets no satisfaction from learning…

If you are concerned that his low level of spiritual satisfaction may eventually lead him to the streets and to what awaits him there…

If you’ve tried several remedial approaches but none have helped…

If you worry about the future…

If you wonder where to turn in order to help your child become a better reader and learner…

Join Thousands Who Have Succeeded In Solving Their Reading Problem and Started Reading Hebrew Fluently!

The assessment is conducted by Rav Zvi Zobin, Israel’s no.1 expert in Hebrew reading difficulties, founder of the ‘Zobin Method’ and ‘Misgeret Reading Institute’. Rav Zobin has thousands of success stories from over 40 years’ experience assessing and helping boys and girls of all ages.

Come learn how…

As your son/daughter’s reading becomes more automatic and natural, it will also become more enjoyable.

Your son can gain confidence in his abilities and be more hopeful and motivated about his future success learning Gemara.

He will no longer feel frustrated and depressed about his lack of success, as he understands the material, and learning is a source of enjoyment for him.

He will be able to understand and remember new words and phrases in Hebrew, and this helps him acquire tools to become a successful, independent learner.

He can begin to enjoy learning and success, be motivated to learn, and blossom as he gains satisfaction from his learning.

He can derive pleasure and satisfaction from learning, feel a sense of belonging in the learning environment, and does not have to look for enjoyment elsewhere.

This is what people are saying…

NOTHING COMPARES TO RAV ZOBIN’S COURSE :

”I’m doing kriah tutoring for 6 years. I have trained in Orton Gillingham, LIPS, Toras Pichu to name a few. While each one has its maaleh NOTHING COMPARES TO RAV ZOBIN’S COURSE. it is all encompassing regarding physiology of reading and different issues and how to actually take care of them BS”D without keeping the child for years and years of work. I’m very grateful.

I am using the method primarily in my private practice of kriah tutoring but I did implement some tidbits in the school like whole word reading that really effected a tremendous improvement in the fluency when the students are saying tehillim.

I also used the reading readiness drawings to see how particular student in school thinks/learns and it has been a gamechanger BH. Thank you so much.

– T.R., 2024 graduate, Yerushalaim

“Zevi was 15 … spent more time at the local Seven-Eleven than in yeshivah due to his reading disability. Learning was torture, and he hated every moment in yeshivah. His father suggested he leave yeshivah and learn a trade.

… Someone suggested to Zevi to meet with Rabbi Zvi Zobin, Zevi had tried every expert that America had to offer and was reluctant to go through the pain of submitting himself to another maven. Yet on a whim, he decided to go. To his amazement, he felt that the wise rabbi actually understood him.

Three months later, Reb Sholom saw his wife crying. She said she had just gotten off the phone with Zevi. Choked with emotion, she explained that Zevi had told her that he thought of the same question that the Ritva asks on the Gemara. But that wasn’t why she was crying. Her tears came when Zevi added that he had found his question in the Ritva. On his own. Zevi could read.

He stayed in the Mir for five years and then, at age 22, went back to the States and met his zivug. Zevi returned to the Mir and shteiged for another five years. He then joined an outreach kollel in America…”

[excerpt from mishpacha article: BY THE WARMTH OF THE SUN

By Rabbi Menachem Nissel | DECEMBER 19, 2023]

“…has already assisted many students who would never have been able to achieve their full potential…“

– Rabbi Mattisyahu Salomon shlit”a (Mashgiach, Bais Medrash Govoha, Lakewood)

“I know personally of many who have been helped and therefore laud the time, effort, and system which Rabbi Zobin has established. May his efforts lead to success for many.”

– Rabbi Levi Yitzchok Horowitz z”l (The Bostoner Rebbe)