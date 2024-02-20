Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Watch: Rav Breitowitz On The Devastating Oct 7th Loss Of A Hero

Communicated Content

On Oct 7th, Naomi’s world crumbled. Her husband Aharon was shot that day by terrorists in his ambulance, saving lives with MDA. 

Now, with 2 kids, she is left to pick up the pieces.  She NEEDS to rebuild her home.

Please Help Her Find a Way Forward




Popular Posts

NO BREAK FROM HATE: As War Rages In Gaza, Yair Lapid Still Focused On Attacking Charedim

Joe Biden’s Great-Great-Grandfather Was Pardoned By Abraham Lincoln After Attempted Murder Charge, Documents Reveal

KEIN YIRBU: Hamas Official Admits At Least 6,000 Terrorists Have Been Killed By IDF In Gaza

Israel’s Hostages Coordinator: “Rafah Must Be Next, Most Hostages Are Being Held There”

WATCH: Israeli FM To Brazilian Amb. At Yad Vashem: “Tell Pres. Lula He’s A Persona Non Grata In Israel”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network