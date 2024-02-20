Watch: Rav Breitowitz On The Devastating Oct 7th Loss Of A Hero

On Oct 7th, Naomi’s world crumbled. Her husband Aharon was shot that day by terrorists in his ambulance, saving lives with MDA.
Now, with 2 kids, she is left to pick up the pieces. She NEEDS to rebuild her home.
Please Help Her Find a Way Forward
