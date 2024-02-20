Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

ON HIS LAST BREATHS? Hamas Leader Yahye Sinwar Is Suffering From Severe Pneumonia, Report Claims


Yahye Sinwar, the rat-faced Hamas leader in Gaza, is reportedly suffering from a severe case of pneumonia, according to a report from N12 that cites sources from an anonymous Arab country. This Arab country reportedly heard of Sinwar’s health troubles through senior Hamas officials in Gaza.

The report claims that this country has been urging Hamas to accept a ceasefire agreement, with the terror group responding that it is in dire circumstances, with ammunition depleting and military structures crumbling.

Earlier on Tuesday, a report in Arab-language newspaper Elaph claimed that Sinwar had escaped from Gaza into Egypt through an extensive tunnel network. However, Israel denied the report and the Kan public broadcaster reported later Tuesday that Sinwar had resumed communications with Hamas leadership abroad, signaling that he is, in fact, still in Gaza.

N12’s report also comes on the heels of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stating that Hamas’s leadership is searching for a replacement for its Gaza leader, and the week after the IDF released footage of Sinwar moving through a tunnel under Khan Younis in the early days of the war.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NO BREAK FROM HATE: As War Rages In Gaza, Yair Lapid Still Focused On Attacking Charedim

Joe Biden’s Great-Great-Grandfather Was Pardoned By Abraham Lincoln After Attempted Murder Charge, Documents Reveal

KEIN YIRBU: Hamas Official Admits At Least 6,000 Terrorists Have Been Killed By IDF In Gaza

Israel’s Hostages Coordinator: “Rafah Must Be Next, Most Hostages Are Being Held There”

WATCH: Israeli FM To Brazilian Amb. At Yad Vashem: “Tell Pres. Lula He’s A Persona Non Grata In Israel”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network