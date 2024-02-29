This Purim use the Chesed Fund ‘Pushka’ for Your In Person Fundraising

In an era where technological advancements are transforming the way we interact with the world around us, The Chesed Fund has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation by introducing groundbreaking fundraising solutions.

Introducing Pushka Technology: Revolutionizing Fundraising

With the introduction of their new Pushka technology, The Chesed Fund offers three dynamic methods for on-the-go fundraising, providing individuals and organizations with versatile tools to collect donations and contributions.

Three Ways to Fundraise with Pushka Technology

Pushka App: The Pushka App is a user-friendly mobile application available on both Android and iOS platforms. Users can easily download and install the app on their devices, providing them with the capability to process credit card payments using NFC tap-to-pay technology. With a simple tap of an NFC-enabled credit card to the back of your Android or iOS device, you can initiate a payment, eliminating the need for manual data entry and streamlining the donation process. S700 Card Reader: For those seeking an all-in-one solution, the S700 Card Reader is an excellent choice. Equipped with a touchscreen interface and built-in card processing technology, this device simplifies the process of collecting donations and contributions during in-person events, gatherings, or fundraisers. Kiosk: The Kiosk offers a customizable home screen design, allowing users to tap and proceed to a donation screen where they can enter the desired contribution using an on-screen keypad. If preset donations are linked to the Chesed Fund campaign, these options, like $18, $36, and $180, will be readily available.

1) The Pushka App on Android and iOS:



Collect Credit Card Payments by Tapping your Phone (NFC Technology)

Embracing the simplicity and efficiency of modern technology, The Chesed Fund introduces the Pushka App, available on both Android and iOS platforms. This innovative application leverages Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to revolutionize the way we collect funds in person. Whether you’re a Gabbai of a synagogue or an individual raising money for a worthy cause, this app has the potential to transform your fundraising game.

Download The Chesed Fund Pushka App on Android and iOS

2) The S700 Card Reader: An All-in-One Fundraising Solution

In addition to the Pushka App, The Chesed Fund now offers the S700 Card Reader, a comprehensive solution that simplifies on-the-go fundraising. This device features a user-friendly touchscreen interface and built-in card processing technology, allowing fundraisers to accept donations and contributions with ease.

3) The Pushka Kiosk: Effortless Fundraising, Revolutionizing Donations on the Go

The Pushka Donation Kiosk stands as a revolutionary force in fundraising, offering a seamless and innovative method to elevate fundraising efforts. Its customizable home screen design ensures an engaging and personalized user experience, while the on-screen keypad facilitates effortless donations with just a tap. What sets Pushka apart is its ability to enable giving even when you’re not physically present. Donors can contribute anytime, anywhere, transcending limitations and expanding the reach of charitable initiatives. With our Pushka Kiosk, fundraising becomes a 24/7 endeavor, allowing supporters to make a meaningful impact at their convenience. Embrace the future of giving with Pushka Donation Kiosk and witness the transformation of charitable contributions into a more accessible and dynamic endeavor.

Empowering Fundraisers

The Chesed Fund’s Pushka Technology, through the Pushka App, Pushka Kiosk, and the S700 Card Reader, empowers fundraisers and individuals engaged in in-person fundraising endeavors. Whether you are collecting donations during a Minyan or other community events, these tools provide a convenient and secure way to collect contributions without the need for physical cash or traditional payment methods.

The Future of Fundraising

The Chesed Fund’s Pushka Technology represents a significant leap forward in the world of fundraising and donations. The innovative use of NFC technology streamlines the payment process, making it more efficient and user-friendly. It simplifies the act of giving, opening up new possibilities for organizations and individuals seeking to make a positive impact.

The Chesed Fund’s Pushka Technology marks a game-changing innovation in the fundraising landscape. By offering two distinct methods for on-the-go fundraising—Pushka App on Android and iOS, and S700 Card Reader—it simplifies the process of collecting donations and contributions, paving the way for a more seamless and efficient fundraising experience.

With The Chesed Fund’s Pushka Technology, the future of fundraising is here, and it’s never been easier.

Pricing

Pushka Apps: Android and iOS

The Chesed Fund apps are free to download. Just download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store . Processing fees are 3.5% (basic) 5.9% (premium) + $0.30 per transaction

S700 Card Reader:

The S700 is billed monthly at $99 per rental. Processing fees are 3.5% (basic) 5.9% (premium) + $0.30 per transaction

Pushka Kiosk:

The Pushka Kiosk is available at a compelling pricing structure, offering the option of a one-time payment of $600 or the flexibility of six manageable payments, each amounting to $100. Processing fees are 3.5% (basic) 5.9% (premium) + $0.30 per transaction.