Their Miracle Child Is in Danger

Communicated Content

undefined

Yisrael and Elisheva didn’t know if they’d ever merit to cradle a child in their arms.

But 3 months ago, after endless years of grueling treatment and against the doctor’s dire predictions, their precious miracle was born.

But their elation turned to devastation after they were informed that their cherubic princess was suffering from a rare, serious disease of the pancreas and would need intensive treatment😨.

This angelic child has been subjected to painful treatment from the day she was born😰. It’s the only way she has a chance to survive.

undefined

Now, she must fly to Denmark to continue treatment, otherwise, she will fall into a coma and die😭!

Dina is her parent’s only hope. Born after years of suffering, tears, and tefillos.

Her parents might never have another child😱!

There is no way we can let Dina die😥! Her parents plead with us with choked voices, shattered hearts, and tear-filled eyes to help us save their princess’s life🙏.

Don’t turn away! Open your heart and see the pain of parents who waited so long for this miracle and are now on the verge of losing it😭!

Donate generously to enable Dina’s parents to cradle a healthy child in their yearning arms!

IN THIS ZECHUS MAY YOU NEVER KNOW SUCH PAIN AND MAY HASHEM BLESS YOU WITH ALL THE BLESSINGS IN THE WORLD!

undefined

undefined 




