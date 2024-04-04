Likud MK To Schumer After 2nd Call For Elections: “Make Aliyah & Vote; Until Then, Respect Our Democracy”

Likud MK Amichai Chikli issued a message to US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after he endorsed Benny Gantz’ call on Wednesday to hold elections in September.

“Dear Senator Schumer: With your tremendous enthusiasm for Israeli politics, don’t forget that the gates of Israel are open to you,” Chikli wrote. “You are more than welcome to immigrate and vote in the next elections. Until then, please respect our democracy.”

Schumer responded to Benny Gantz’s call to hold elections in Israel in September by stating: “When a leading member of Israel’s war cabinet calls for early elections and over 70 percent of the Israeli population agrees according to a major poll, you know it’s the right thing to do.”

Schumer received widespread criticism last month after he meddled in Israeli affairs and called for new elections to replace the democratically elected Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. He also placed Netanyahu in the same category as Hamas and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas as being obstacles to the “two-state solution.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)