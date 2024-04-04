FLATBUSH: Chasdei Lev Tractor Trailer Gets Wedged Under Subway Overpass [PHOTOS]

A tractor trailer carrying food to be distributed by Chasdei Lev for Pesach slammed into the subway overpass on Kings Highway and East 15 Street on Thursday morning.
The incident caused a traffic nightmare in the area, as it happened during the morning rush.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and no items were ruined.
YWN notes that truck have been hitting the subway overpass on the East 15 subway line for decades.
Chasdei Lev distributes food to the families of thousands of Rabbeiyim each year. Click here to learn more about this incredible organization.
3 Responses
Is it really so hard for an experience driver to avoid a low bridge with a high truck?
This happens way too frequently – at Kings Highway, Avenue P and elsewhere along the B/Q line. But why? A truck driver presumably knows the height of his vehicle, and signs before and at the overpasses clearly state the clearance, so how do they mess up?
It happened at 6:58 AM .The train platform shock . And , yes it can happen if the driver is not alert , & doesn’t notice the yellow diamond shaped sign indicating clearance of the bridge or overpass