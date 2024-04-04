FLATBUSH: Chasdei Lev Tractor Trailer Gets Wedged Under Subway Overpass [PHOTOS]

A tractor trailer carrying food to be distributed by Chasdei Lev for Pesach slammed into the subway overpass on Kings Highway and East 15 Street on Thursday morning.

The incident caused a traffic nightmare in the area, as it happened during the morning rush.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and no items were ruined.

YWN notes that truck have been hitting the subway overpass on the East 15 subway line for decades.

Chasdei Lev distributes food to the families of thousands of Rabbeiyim each year. Click here to learn more about this incredible organization.