Making History Once Again

Last year, Shaindy Plotzker made history with the first time a frum women-only show sold out NJPAC. Tomorrow night (April 9th), once again, 3000 women will join her at NJPAC to strike a musical high note in a mega show of support for one of Klal Yisrael’s most fundamental organizations: EFRAT.

While Klal Yisrael’s enemies seek to tear our nation down, EFRAT’s mission is to build the Jewish people up, one baby and one mother at a time. Every Jewish child born is a victory against those who want to destroy us, and every child is a holy neshamah with the opportunity to generate endless ripples of Kiddush Hashem. In the wake of our heartbreaking loss of 1400 neshamos in a terrorist nightmare, the EFRAT concert will aim to sponsor 1400 beautiful Jewish children to join the ranks of our nation.

The success of last year’s singular and soul-stirring evening, which pulsated with musical inspiration and enjoyment, has led producer Eli Gerstner & EG Productions to build another incredible event, upping the ante and creating an awesome experience for the senses. “The perennial question is how it’s possible to go beyond the previous concert’s pinnacle—but with huge Siyata Dishmaya, flair and creativity comes through, and this evening is going to be a breathtaking example of that,” Eli says.

Although she has sold out mega-events in (most recently) Yerushalayim and across the Jewish world, Shaindy limits public performances in the New York/ New Jersey area, so the concert is a once-a-year opportunity for the public to hear her performing live, with that uniquely Shaindy verve and flavor.

Endorsed by Gedolei Yisrael of this generation and the past, EFRAT believes that every single Jewish child, every neshamah which comes down to join our nation, is a source of light and good. Every year, they empower 3000 struggling Jewish mothers by supporting them financially and emotionally. The full layette and nursery furniture, and generous monthly packages containing every baby necessity, give mothers the peace of mind to welcome and nurture a child despite their challenges.

Shaindy is excited and passionate as she anticipates singing at and leading this magnificent event for a very special cause. “I feel it’s full-circle that I have the opportunity to not just perform for but stand up for EFRAT’s lifesaving work – it is so clearly nothing other than Hashgachas Hashem, and I’ll tell you why: My own mother was very ill when she was expecting me, and her doctors told her that the treatments she needed to take to save her life posed a grave risk to her unborn child. If I would make it, they said, I would be born with irreversible deafness, and possibly mute. My parents followed daas Torah and continued with courage. When I was born, I actually failed my first hearing test, which led everyone to believe that I was actually deaf. But I passed the second one, and after that, my hearing shockingly proved to be completely fine. To be able to use the gift that I maybe wasn’t supposed to have – the gift of music – to give back to an organization that helps women that are in a position that my mother could have been in means the world to me, and is so obviously a shlichus from Hashem. EFRAT not only offers financial and emotional support, but they also assist with professional medical support and second opinions to mothers who are struggling with negativity from their medical team during pregnancy, and so often, due to the right support from EFRAT, these babies are beautifully healthy, just like me.”

Stunning song selection, up-to-the-minute sound and light effects, vast screens and surprise guests, are all on the program, and judging by the crowd’s reaction at Shaindy’s sold-out concert in NJPAC last year, her audience is going to make the most of every musical minute. Women of all ages have already reserved their tickets to support and celebrate Jewish mothers in need through the auspices of EFRAT, the organization that champions motherhood.

“We were all at Har Sinai, and so were the souls of these children,” Shaindy says. “I can visualize the neshamos joining us in song.” There will be plenty of soul food, with soaring songs of Emunah and bitachon, songs which express all of our prayers for the safety of our brothers and sisters, and uplifting medleys full of the chizuk women are craving in these difficult times.

“There will be a song for every woman or girl there, from age five to 85,” Shaindy promises. Her high-energy hit-song segments are geared to get concert goers on their feet, singing and dancing, while the emotion in her slower, uplifting songs will forge the connections women and girls are thirsting for, in Shaindy’s words, “bringing us all back home.”

EFRAT serves Jewish women from all streams of the community in Israel. Their offices field calls from women concerned about the strain of feeding and clothing and caring for one more child. Some mothers cannot even afford a crib and a carriage, but with EFRAT’s help, they will be able to raise their baby with dignity and security.

Nir Salomon, EFRAT Executive Director, shares that while at the moment, EFRAT helps 3000 mothers annually, he is aware that they could double that figure if they had the funds. “At the moment, we limit our advertising, because if we advertise more, we will receive more call on our services, and have to turn people away.” He knows that there are, to date, over 86,000 Jewish boys and girls whose mothers are able to raise them thanks to EFRAT. “We know than in Sefer Bamidbar, Hashem lovingly counts the Jewish people. Why? Because every single person counts, and He loves each Jewish child. For us, every baby is an entire universe,” Nir reflects. With the joint forces of the community, EFRAT will be able to change more cries for help into cries of joy.

Music touches us deep in our souls, and with Shaindy at the mic, emotion and passion are part of the experience. “I hope to see you there—and to hear you too,” Shaindy smiles. “The best part of the show is when the audience sings along. It’s powerful, it’s moving, and it’s electric. Because together, we’re all stronger than the combined sum of our parts. Together we can use music to celebrate, to empower, to connect, and to hold each other’s hearts.”

For more information about the concert & EFRAT, please visit EfratConcert.com