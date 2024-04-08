Poll: Nearly Half Of Israelis Think Bibi’s War Decisions Based On Political Calculations

A new Channel 12 poll reveals that nearly half of Israelis (49%) believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is acting out of political interests six months into the war in Gaza. Meanwhile, his main opponent, National Unity chair Benny Gantz, is losing his lead over Netanyahu amid growing frustration with the government’s handling of the war and its failure to secure the release of over 100 hostages still in Gaza.

Only 39% of respondents believe the government is doing enough to bring back the hostages, while 56% say no. The poll shows Gantz’s National Union party leading with 32 seats, followed by Netanyahu’s Likud party with 19 seats, and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party with 15 seats.

The poll also indicates that Netanyahu’s bloc would win 47 seats if elections were held today, while his opponents would secure 68 seats.

Amid tensions on the northern border with Lebanon, 46% of respondents support a military campaign against Hezbollah, while 37% prefer a diplomatic solution.

The gap between Gantz and Netanyahu has narrowed significantly, with 35% of Israelis supporting Gantz and 29% supporting Netanyahu, a significant drop from the 18% lead Gantz had two months ago.

