TODAY! Free Tefillah @R’ Shayele of Kerestir Today Through Yad L’Achim – CLICK HERE!

As a token of our deep appreciation towards our Yad L’Achim supporters, we have arranged for a free special tefillah in Kerestir, Hungary – this Sunday, the day of tefillah for the Yahrtzeit of the tzaddik,

Reb Shayale of Kerestir zt”l,

to daven for all our supporters.

Submit your names (for free) by CLICKING HERE , visit www.YadLAchim.org or calling 1-718-690-2944

(phone lines open 24 hours a day)

A kvittel will be placed for you at the kever – for free – thousands of people have seen yeshuos!

​TEFILLOS CAN BE FOR HEALTH, SHIDDUCHIM, PARNASSAH, CHILDREN & ALL PERSONAL REQUESTS

Thank you once again for your past and future kindness in helping us rescue trapped Jewish women and children.

👉 Submit Names Now – CLICK HERE

You can also try our informative (and fun) trivia about Reb Shayale

👉 CLICK HERE TO TRY THE TRIVIA

VIDEO: Time-Lapse Drawing Story of R’ Shayale of Kerestir zt”l – WATCH HERE (Want this drawing? See below)

Watch the whole story

Submit your names (no minimum donation required) for the tefillah at the resting place of “Reb Shayale” of Kerestir zt”l in Kerestir, Hungary on the day of tefillah for his Yahrtzeit

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT NAMES or visit www.YadLAchim.org or call us at 1-718-690-2944 Messengers of Yad L’Achim will be in Kerestir to daven and place a kvittel for all names submitted.

​

Reb Shayale zt”l was well known for his deep level of caring for every Yid and thousands would seek his counsel and blessing in his lifetime. There are many, many stories of people who were helped in their time of need through Tefillah at his resting place; we hope you will be among them. Names can be submitted for free, always. If you wish, you can take this opportunity to help women & children who need rescuing (especially during these turbulent times) by helping Yad L’Achim in their work of Pidyon Shvuyim – thank you.

TEFILLOS CAN BE FOR HEALTH, SHIDDUCHIM, PARNASSAH, CHILDREN & ALL PERSONAL REQUESTS

Submit Names Now

If you know someone who can benefit from this free tefillah, please CLICK HERE to share it with them via WhatsApp (try it, it’s easy)

Free Photo of Reb Shayale with Your Donation , CLICK HERE

(To submit names without a donation, simply enter 0 for amount)

Yad L’Achim – Pidyon Shvuyim

4018 18 Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218