PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Chaveirim Of Boro Park Holds Ribbon-Cutting For New Garage

Chaverim of Boro Park hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday to celebrate the grand opening of their new garage at 1125 48th Street in Boro Park.

The event was attended by local law enforcement and elected officials, including Councilman Kalman Yeger, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor, and many other officials and community activists.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE BORO PARK SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE BORO PARK SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF BORO PARK NEWS IN LIVE TIME