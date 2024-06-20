Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Chaveirim Of Boro Park Holds Ribbon-Cutting For New Garage


Chaverim of Boro Park hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday to celebrate the grand opening of their new garage at 1125 48th Street in Boro Park.

The event was attended by local law enforcement and elected officials, including Councilman Kalman Yeger, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor, and many other officials and community activists.

