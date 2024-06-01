Alex Clare Releases Empowering New Single “RUN” Produced By TYH Nation

TYH Nation and acclaimed artist Alex Clare today released their latest single, “RUN”, that delves into the depths of self-discovery and personal growth. Produced by Mendy Portnoy, this song from their upcoming full album, blends an energetic melody with thought-provoking lyrics to create a truly captivating musical experience. The music video takes the viewer on a cinematic journey of self discovery, with a visually unique storyline and twist.

Inspired by the concept of Cheshbon Hanefesh, or deep introspection, “RUN” encourages listeners to confront their inner demons and embrace their vulnerabilities. The song’s driving beat and urgent lyrics mirror the relentless chase we often feel in life, urging us to turn and face the internal forces that hold us back.

“This song is a call to action for anyone who has ever felt held back by fear or insecurity,” says Alex Clare. “It’s about recognizing the power within ourselves to overcome challenges and live a life of purpose.”

In our pursuit of a life with Hashem, we often feel pursued by external forces. Yet, the true obstacles often reside within – the fears, doubts, and insecurities that hinder us from unlocking the full greatness contained in our neshama.

But by courageously confronting these internal adversaries, we discover the power to break free. Embracing vulnerability and facing our self-constructed limitations head-on allows us to transcend any obstructions and unlock our inherent greatness.

This journey of self-discovery, while challenging, is ultimately transformative. It leads us toward a deeper understanding of ourselves, our purpose, and our connection to Hashem.

“RUN” is a testament to TYH Nation and Alex Clare’s ability to create music that resonates on a deep emotional level. With its empowering message and infectious melody, the song is sure to become an anthem for those seeking personal transformation and spiritual enlightenment.

TYH Music / Farbrenable Studios / Mendy Portnoy

MUSIC CREDITS

Composed by the Blumstein Brothers

Produced and Arranged by Mendy Portnoy

Vocals Recorded by Mendy Portnoy

Mixed & Mastered by Shai Sivan

Drums: Barak Aharon

Bass: Dani Shnaiderman

Guitars: Ziv Shalev

Backing Vocals: Mendy Portnoy

Design & marketing: Yakov Josephy

About Alex Clare:

Alex Clare burst onto the global music scene with his chart-topping single “Too Close,” which became a worldwide sensation. Despite his early success, Clare chose to prioritize his religious practices and family life, turning down major record deals to focus on a more spiritual path. Even while producing music, Clare’s work catered to a secular audience and did not have obvious Jewish themes.

Unlike Clare’s previous work, which catered primarily solely to secular audiences, his new work aims to bridge the gap between secular and religious worlds, bringing a message of introspection and spiritual growth. This release is particularly notable as it is his first major Jewish-themed music video. The song “Run” is part of a broader collaboration with TYH Nation to produce music that resonates with Jewish themes and values.

Clare’s journey from international pop star to a life dedicated to faith and family in Jerusalem is both inspiring and unique. His decision to create music with Jewish themes is a testament to his commitment to his heritage and his desire to inspire others. “Run” is a reflection of Clare’s own practice of Cheshbon Hanefesh, a Jewish tradition of self-reflection and introspection, encouraging listeners to confront and embrace their inner selves.

About TYH Nation:

TYH Nation is an organization dedicated to encouraging a joyful and meaningful life of Yidishkeit. With a leading music production division, known for their innovative approach to sound and their ability to create music that transcends genres, their collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry have earned them a constant spot on the top of the charts.