LAST CALL! Jumpstart Your $100K+ Career: Join Our Business Analytics Open House June 19!

Open House! Last Call!
Open House Wednesday, June 19, 7:30 pm
Join In-person: PCS office, 1771 Madison, Exec. Center, Lkwd.
Join Virtually: email for link [email protected]
——————————————————————————
A CAREER IN BUSINESS ANALYTICS OFFERS:
High demand and promising career: The field of business analytics is experiencing significant growth, creating a surge in job opportunities for skilled professionals.
Competitive edge: In today’s data-driven world, businesses rely on data for informed decision-making. This degree equips you with the skills and knowledge to stand out and enter a field with a median salary range of $100,000+ great potential to earn more!
To Learn More Click Here & Watch The Video
For more information email [email protected]
or call 732.905.9700 x610
LAST CALL TO JOIN!