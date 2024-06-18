DISTURBING: New Hezbollah Drone Films Sensitive Sites In Haifa, Including Entire Port

In a concerning and unprecedented development, Hezbollah published a nine-minute long video of what it claims is footage filmed from by its surveillance drone in Israel, including the Haifa port and petrochemical and fuel storage sites.

The video, which was published by the Lebanese Al Mayadeen network, also showed footage of neighborhoods in areas near Haifa, a shopping mall and a Rafael arms factory, including details such as Iron Dome batteries and rocket engine depots.

Hezbollah claimed the drone was launched to Haifa Bay and later returned to Lebanon.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)