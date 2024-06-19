Looking for an Income Combined With Kodesh and a Fulfilling Life Mission?

[Re:FREE MASTERCLASS [Last chance] There’s a reason why Zobin’s still going strong after 40 years, can promise “16-sessions-and-cured” and is endorsed by HaRav Matisyohu Salomon z”tl

Are You Talented in Chinuch? Why Not Make an Income From It Too?

Are you a Rebbi or Morah and would like to have the skills to lead students who are struggling with reading and learning to success?

Come learn the world-renowned “Zobin method” and become a master in learning remediation and Kriah specialist within a year!!!

Rabbi Zvi Zobin for over 40 years now has changed the lives of thousands of struggling students and trained many successful educators-worldwide.

At the end of the course bez’’H:

You will have the knowledge and tools to integrate immediately into employment

You will make a living from something that you’re passionate about

You will go home at the end of the day with a tremendous feeling of fulfillment

You will actualize the hidden potential that’s in you

Want to hear more about it?

Join 45-years-in-the-field Kriah legend, Rabbi Zvi Zobin, on a rare FREE LIVE Zoom appearance!! : “10 reasons kids struggle with kriah and remediation is far too slow” [Intro Masterclass]

Date: Sunday, June 23

Time: 3:00 PM EST (10:00 PM IST, 8.00 PM BST):

https://lp.kriah.com/r-zobin-live

Moishy slouches into the resource room for the 50-thousandth time that year. He’s sick and tired of practicing aleph beis and nekudos. He feels like a loser when he thinks of the kids in his class learning mishnayos at that very moment. He’s so behind, he hardly knows what Perek they’re doing.

And there’s no end in sight. There are more than a HUNDRED learning-filled, homework-heavy days separating him from Pesach vacation–including a whole extra Adar. What’s the use of coming to school every day when you can’t even read? It’s just more of the same torture, day after endless day.

Cuuuut.

Moishy rubs his eyes. His Kriah Rebbe is picking up the kamatz-aleph-ah kriah sheets and dropping them in the wastepaper basket. Whaaaaat?

“We’re done with that for now,” he says determinedly. “Moishy, you’re a bright kid. You should be reading like all your friends. You have the brains. Something’s stopping you. We’re gonna find out EXACTLY what it is. We’ll solve it and we’ll have you reading difficult selichos by Purim.”

Moishy blinks. Then he grins. “Really?”

In his heart: He feels like he could fly.

Be that Rebbe – Or Morah.

As the founder of the only 16-sessions-and-cured Kriah Program, which has effectively diagnosed and remediated hundreds and hundreds of kids with a 95% success rate, he’s seen Moishy’s problem umpteen times… And he knows precisely what it is.

When you walk out of the session, you’ll be thoroughly acquainted with ten root kriah problems children and adults face today. For one, you’ll have viewed the block of text the way the child sees it!

You’ll also learn:

> Some powerful diagnostic techniques for reading and visual difficulties

> Why you need a visual-based remediation system for Lashon Hakodesh and why phonics won’t cut it

> How reading “efficiency” can turn a slowish kid to into the class ilui

> Why never transitioning a kid out of reading in syllables such an awful mistake

You’ll also discover a little-known gem – Kriah specialist Academy, Rabbi Zobin’s own 20-session kriah program that’ll teach you how to evaluate kids like Moishy for 58 different reading problems and the crucial series of fun, easy remediation exercises you can implement to get him reading–FAST.

You’ll see for yourself how this testimonial can be true:

“How did you do it? I paid out $40,000 during the past three years in attempts to improve my son’s reading skills, with no success. And in only six sessions with you he’s already correcting my reading.”

Yisrael C, Beit Shemesh, Israel

Special Discount For the first 5 applicants!!!

From someone who took the course:

Learning Rav Zobin’s method has given me the tools to deal with a very wide range of problems with reading and learning for all ages and provide real solutions for them. Rabbbi Zobin seems to have a real solution for almost every problem!

And all this in record time! What takes other methods hundreds of hours to accomplish with this method it’s a matter of maybe 20 hours of remediation.

This is revolutionary!

What’s also unique is that he gives you a broad enough understanding of the issues to be able to innovate as well.

This has been a great way for me to combine kodesh and fulfilment with a decent income.

I recommend this to anybody who wants to really help struggling students and make a difference in their lives and at the same time earn an income.

Yitzchok E., Yerushalaim

Haskamos of Rabbanim and Educators

“It is with great pleasure that I recommend HaRav Zobin’s Method, which has helped many students who would otherwise have wasted their potential.” – HaRav Matisyahu Solomon, Mashgiach, Beis Medrash Gavoha, Lakewood

“Zvi Zobin is a long-time avreich at Tora Ore and many who would have otherwise given up and stopped learning torah have been helped by him.” – HaRav Pinchas Sheinberg ztz”l, Rosh Yeshiva, Tora Ore

“Zvi Zobin is to be admired. With his deep understanding of the many factors involved in reading, he has created a simple method to identify reading difficulties, pinpoint the underlying causes and quickly overcome these difficulties. In only a short time, the method can deal with reading obstacles that prevent progress, as it aims to assure success in higher level studies.” – HaRav Vagshal, Principal, Elementary School Gateshead

“Rav Zobin’s Method has made a breakthrough with techniques that deal with the most difficult aspects of reading. As a counselor in several yeshivas, I’m aware of the tremendous percentage of unidentified reading problems at all ages. This method integrates the thoroughness of a scientist with the compassion of an artist. I’ve found the method to be a life saver when it comes to these problems.” – HaRav Elkins—Principal of a reading institute in New York City

“I’m very happy to spread the word about this method. I know of no other method that is so easy to use and so effective for such a wide range of ages and assorted reading issue. It’s a crucial tool for assessment and treatment within an educational framework; it’s an excellent method for any educational institution.” – Dr. Meshulam Teller, Psychologist

“…has already assisted many students who would never have been able to achieve their full potential…”

– Rabbi Mattisyahu Salomon zt”l (Mashgiach, Bais Medrash Govoha, Lakewood)

“I know personally of many who have been helped and therefore laud the time, effort, and system which Rabbi Zobin has established. May his efforts lead to success for many.”

– Rabbi Levi Yitzchok Horowitz zt”l (The Bostoner Rebbe)

NOTHING COMPARES TO RAV ZOBIN’S COURSE :

”I’m doing kriah tutoring for 6 years. I have trained in Orton Gillingham, LIPS, Toras Pichu to name a few. While each one has its maaleh NOTHING COMPARES TO RAV ZOBIN’S COURSE. it is all encompassing regarding physiology of reading and different issues and how to actually take care of them BS”D without keeping the child for years and years of work. I’m very grateful.

I am using the method primarily in my private practice of kriah tutoring but I did implement some tidbits in the school like whole word reading that really effected a tremendous improvement in the fluency when the students are saying tehillim.

I also used the reading readiness drawings to see how particular student in school thinks/learns and it has been a gamechanger BH. Thank you so much.

– T.R., 2024 graduate, Yerushalaim

“I went a little crazy from the kriah programs I’ve been using,” Raitzy said. “I just felt so bad for the kids! They want to read so badly and they feel so bad about themselves that they’re so behind.

“I wanted to tell them, ‘If you do this you’ll be able to read’ – but I couldn’t even do that!

Because who knows! We could work and work and not get anywhere. It was hard for me to motivate them to put in the effort because there were no visible results.

“Any good kriah course is going to have some similarities – they’re made by people who work with kids – and they teach what works!

“But kriah Specialist Academy is so much more specific! It targets certain issues much better. Other courses are pretty standard phonics courses, they tell you to practice in multi-sensory ways, etcetera. But this course gets results much faster and helps them remember it better and apply it right away in class.

“The kids are reading these long pages! Other methods involve a lot of decoding. Here’s a beis, here’s a komatz, put them together. It’s meaningless and boring – figuring out a bunch of puzzles.

“My boys love this way of doing things – they think it’s amazing! It turns them on, gets them motivated to do something challenging and they’ll do it a bunch of times to improve.

“I have very difficult fifth graders and I use the whole approach. It works so effectively and quickly!” Raitzy concluded.

“Zevi was 15 … spent more time at the local Seven-Eleven than in yeshivah due to his reading disability. Learning was torture, and he hated every moment in yeshivah. His father suggested he leave yeshivah and learn a trade.

… Someone suggested to Zevi to meet with Rabbi Zvi Zobin, Zevi had tried every expert that America had to offer and was reluctant to go through the pain of submitting himself to another maven. Yet on a whim, he decided to go. To his amazement, he felt that the wise rabbi actually understood him.

Three months later, Reb Sholom saw his wife crying. She said she had just gotten off the phone with Zevi. Choked with emotion, she explained that Zevi had told her that he thought of the same question that the Ritva asks on the Gemara. But that wasn’t why she was crying. Her tears came when Zevi added that he had found his question in the Ritva. On his own. Zevi could read.

He stayed in the Mir for five years and then, at age 22, went back to the States and met his zivug. Zevi returned to the Mir and shteiged for another five years. He then joined an outreach kollel in America…”

[excerpt from mishpacha article: BY THE WARMTH OF THE SUN

By Rabbi Menachem Nissel | DECEMBER 19, 2023]

… I’ve seen bachurim going from a failing position to being, quite literally, metzuyanim…

– Professor Meir Levinson, Lakewood, NJ

…has practiced the Zobin method for over 17 years!

Click here to see Professor Meir Levinson’s full testimonial!