SUNDAY NIGHT! Master’s in Business Analytics/ PCS Montclair State University – ONLINE OPEN HOUSE

Communicated Content

June 23, 7:30 pm

Email for OPEN HOUSE  link: [email protected] to join the Open House – ONLINE.

Why consider a career in Business Analytics?

With a median starting salary of $100,000 (according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics), business analytics can be an excellent career choice for a motivated, analytical individual.

It’s a growing field. According the Fortune Magazine, “There’s data in everything we do, and its presence doesn’t look as if it will be waning anytime soon.”

There’s tremendous potential. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 23% increase in the next decade- that’s nearly five times as fast as the average growth prediction for other occupations.

“You have a real ability to make a very good salary, very quickly in this field,” states Baruch Wexler, a current Data Analyst.

“The earning potential is a lot higher and quicker than many other fields, and a Masters from Montclair State University will give you a strong edge in the job market.”

See video here: https://pcsnynj.org/course/masters-in-business-analytics/

For more information [email protected]  732 905 9700×610




