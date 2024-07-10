Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Purchase Your Own Oasis of Calm in Netanya

Communicated Content

Welcome to Netanya Beach Boutique 

Your Dream Home Awaits

Located in the heart of Netanya, our exclusive building boasts 17 luxurious apartments designed with modern amenities, expansive terraces and stunning ocean views. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood near private villas and just steps away from the beach, you’ll enjoy easy access to cafes, restaurants, and shopping malls, making it the perfect location for a serene yet vibrant lifestyle.

Exclusive Features

  • Private Pool: Enjoy a refreshing dip in our very own private pool

  • In-House Shul: Convenient and accessible Shul

  • State-of-the-Art Gym: Stay fit with our top-of-the-line gym equipment

Every day is a Vacation

Make every day a vacation with a porch featuring breathtaking ocean views of the Mediterranean Sea. Our apartments are designed to provide you with the ultimate comfort and luxury, making your home feel like a perpetual retreat.

Why Purchase at Netanya Beach Boutique?

  • Prime Location: Situated in a tranquil area near the beach, surrounded by private villas.

  • Luxurious Living: Each apartment is meticulously designed with high-end finishes and modern conveniences.

  • Community Amenities: Enhance your lifestyle with exclusive access to our pool, gym, and in-house shul.

  • Proximity to Essentials: Close to cafes, restaurants, shopping malls, and other essential services.

Contact Us

Sales By: The Puzzles Team

To book a private showing or request a brochure, contact us at:

Discover the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience. Experience the finest living at Netanya Beach Boutique. Sea you there!




