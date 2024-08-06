Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Your Journey to Mastering Halacha Begins Here

Communicated Content

Looking to master Hilchos Shabbos or Basar B’Chalav in a year? Chavra D’Hilchisa can make it happen.

Our program is crafted for those serious about learning Halacha, offering an intensive and interactive experience with top-tier Rabbanim, world-class materials, and a Teusdas Halacha certification upon completion.

Starting this September, you can access unparalleled Rabbanim and Magidei Shiur, no matter where you are. The program is under the guidance of , a renowned speaker and author, who will teach Hilchos Issur V’Heter, starting with Basar B’Chalav. Rabbi Daniel Osher Kleinman, a renowned posek and mechaber seforim, will teach the Hilchos Shabbos track.

Participants will receive an elucidated Shulchan Aruch or Mishneh Beruruah, along with extensive course materials including charts, diagrams, and clear summaries to maximize your success.

Secure your spot today and start your journey toward mastering Halacha. Don’t miss this chance to learn Halacha with clarity. Enroll now!

For more information and to sign up, please visit our website at https://www.chavradehilchisa.com or contact us at 347-459-7352




Popular Posts

US Warns Israel Against Major Retaliation Following Iranian Attack

Chareidi Draft Protesters Break Into IDF Induction Center

18 Injured, 1 Critically, In Massive Hezbollah Rocket & Drone Barrage At The Galil [Dramatic Videos]

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Policewoman Injured In Stabbing Attack In Tunnel Road

NYT: Russia Is Supplying Iran With Advanced Air Defense Systems

US Officials: Iran Is Moving Missiles, Conducting Military Drills; Timing Of Attack Is “Unclear”

SOBERING: Analysis Finds Most Hamas Battalions In Gaza Are Functioning Again; IDF Vehemently Denies

Recall Alert: Yummy Foods Pulls Swirly Ices Line Due To Potential Milk Contamination

Rav Shlomo Amar Calls For Cancellation Of Summer Bain Hazmanim Amid War

Ex-Amb. Friedman: “Israel Is In Danger Because Biden Administration Purposely Empowered Iran”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network