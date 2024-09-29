Gedolei Yisrael Sign the ‘Vehasirosi’ Certificate – The Special Segulah for a Good and Sweet Year

The segulah established by Maran Sar HaTorah Rabbeinu HGR’ Chaim Kanievsky zt”l continues even after his passing* His talmidim and close relatives held a moshav beis din with the Gedolei HaPoskim and unanimously determined that the special segulah helps with health and protection from illness; it’s also effective for those awaiting their shidduch* Hundreds have already participated and received the certificate, which is signed by the Gedolei Torah

Diseases, pains, and suffering experienced by those around us are hardly invisible to us. As the new year approaches, what we all yearn for the most becomes clear: that we should be healthy- we, our spouse, our parents, and it goes without saying- our children.

This overwhelming concern of each parent for his children, each child for his parents, and each person for himself was something that Maran Sar HaTorah Rabbeinu HGR’ Chaim Kanievsky zt”l wanted to eliminate, and to this end he instituted the special segulah handed down to him from his father, Rabbeinu the holy Steipler Gaon zt”l.

This segulah, entitled ‘Vehasirosi,’ is meant to create a protective shield for those who contribute a significant sum to tzedaka, to defend them against all illness and disease.

In the last few days the Rabbanim of the ‘Vehasirosi Machala Mikirbecha’ Fund, who were appointed for this task still during the lifetime of Maran Sar HaTorah zt”l, convened: HaGeonim HaGedolim Maran HGR’ Yitzchak Zilberstein shlit”a, Maran HGR’ Shimon Gala’i shlit”a, Maran HGR’ Moshe Shaul Klein shlit”a, Maran HGR’ Shmuel Eliezer Stern shlit”a, author of Shavivei Aish, the son-in-law of Maran Sar HaTorah zt”l Maran HGR’ Yitzchak Kolodetsky shlit”a, and the son of Maran Sar HaTorah zt”l Maran HGR’ Yitzchak Shaul Kanievsky shlit”a.

The fund’s Rabbanim publicized their warm recommendation: “A wise person will employ this ‘defense attorney’: a donation made to the ‘Vehasirosi’ Fund; for it’s a clear and proven reality that whoever contributes to the unwell- the cholim– he will have no cholim in his household!”

The Rabbanim added a special innovation, an interesting new psak din: “Those who are awaiting their zivugim are considered as ‘part of a person,’ and they too are in the category of cholim, and are thus included in the brocha and the decree of Rabbeinu zt”l that ‘there will be no cholim in his household.'”

The Rabbanim have also determined that every erev Rosh Chodesh a Kupat Ha’ir emissary will visit the kever of Rabbeinu Chaim Kanievsky zt”l to daven that his brocha and decree that there will be no cholim in their households should be fulfilled in the Kupat Ha’ir donors for this month as well- as Maran himself used to do, davening every erev Rosh Chodesh for this during his lifetime.

Another unusual decision made by the Rabbanim of the ‘Vehasirosi‘ Fund was to appoint Amud HaTefilla Maran HGR’ Shimon Gala’i shlit”a to convene, every erev Rosh Chodesh, a moshav beis din of Gedolei Yisrael and Rabbanim of the ‘Vehasirosi‘ Fund for tefilla, as was the custom of Rabbeinu zt”l, who would daven for each upcoming month that those who contribute to the fund for the cholim- midda k’negged midda there should be no cholim in his home.

For additional brocha and protection, the Rabbanim also committed themselves “to bli neder, every few days, add on to Birkas HaMazone a special tefillah for donors to Kupat Ha’ir’s ‘Vehasirosi’ Fund: ‘The Compassionate One, He will bless donors to Kupat Ha’ir’s fund Vehasirosi Machala MiKirbecha– that in them will be fulfilled the decree and the brocha of Rabbeinu HaGadol Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim b”R’ Ya’akov Yisrael Kanievsky zy”a– that whoever contributes to the cholim –there will be no cholim in his household.'”

In conclusion, the Rabbanim determined that “all the monthly donors to the ‘Vehasirosi’ Fund will receive a special certificate with the handwriting and the holy signature of Rabbeinu HGR’ C. Kanievsky zt”l, with the details of the tefillos which will be said for them bs”d each month, as a sign and a verification.”

Many hundreds have already participated. Now’s the time to act! Join them, give a ‘significant sum,’ and receive the Vehasirosi Certificate, signed by Maranan v’Rabbanan Gedolei HaPoskim and family members of Maran Sar HaTorah Rabbeinu HGR’ Chaim Kanievsky zt”l.

