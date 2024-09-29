Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
THE TORCH HAS BEEN PASSED: Hagaon HaRav David Yosef Elected Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel


HaGaon HaRav David Yosef, the Rav of Har Nof, has been elected as the new Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel. He will succeed his older brother, Hagaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, with both brothers now following in the footsteps of their illustrious father, Chacham Ovadia Yosef zt”l.

HaRav David Yosef is a a tremendous Gaon and Talmud Chochom, having authored dozens of Seforim on Halacha, the most famous among them titled “Halacha Berurah.” Additionally, he is fluent in multiple languages, including English, and often travels the world delivering Shiurim.

HaRav David, with his father, Chacham Ovadia ZT”L

Meanwhile, the election for the Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi ended in a tie, with all candidates advancing to a runoff scheduled for tonight. The results of this second round are expected to be announced after 11 p.m.

The elections come three months after the terms of the previous Rabbanim ended, marking the first time in Israeli history that the country was without Chief Rabbanim. The delay was attributed to legal disputes following petitions to the Supreme Court regarding the appointment of women as “Rabbanim,” a demand the Rabbanim had refused.

The electoral body, which usually consists of 150 members, was reduced to 140 following the Court’s decision to block the appointment of 10 representatives of the Chief Rabbanim. The current body includes 80 Rabbanim and 70 public figures such as ministers, Knesset members, mayors, and heads of religious councils.

There are five candidates vying for the position of Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi, including HaRav Kalman Bar, supported by the UTJ party, and HaRav Meir Kahane, endorsed by the Religious Zionist Rabbinical Council. Other candidates include HaRav Eliezer Igra, HaRav Moshe Chaim Lau, and HaRav Micha HaLevi, the Rav of Petach Tikvah, who has the backing of Religious Zionist chairman Betzalel Smotrich and Shas.

There were three candidates for the position of Sephardi Chief Rabbi: HaRav Dovid Yosef, who was supported by the Motetzet Chachmei HaTorah and Degel HaTorah; HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu, the Rav of Tzfas; and HaRav Michoel Amos, the acting head of the  Beis Din HaGadol.

