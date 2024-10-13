Six Flags Takeover This Chol Hamoed Sukkos!

NCSY is taking over Six Flags Great Adventure for one day only on Chol Hamoed Sukkos Monday October 21st! With rides and attractions for the whole family, Six Flags Great Adventure is the perfect chol hamoed outing. Tickets start at $25 for Safari and $55 for theme park in presale, and tickets can be purchased at the gate as well. Parking passes are also available for purchase. Kosher food under the hashgacha of the OU, will be available for purchase and a sukkah will be available on premises. Take advantage of shorter lines a heimish environment and join NCSY at Six Flags Great Adventure this Chol Hamoed!

For more information visit – https://go.ou.org/4IruEKr