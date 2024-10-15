Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Heartbroken Grandparents Step In: For Their Granddaughters After Tragic Loss

Communicated Content

💔 After the sudden loss of their young son, Eliyahu Chaim, during the ongoing war in Israel, Bubby & Zaidy are now faced with an unimaginable challenge—caring for their two beautiful granddaughters, Keter and Atara.

Their mother is heartbroken, devastated by grief, under the constant threat of danger, and unable to care for them. 😢

Instead of the peaceful retirement they envisioned, Malkie & Shlomo are now raising 2 precious girls without the resources or the ability to work. They are REALLY STRUGGLING to provide basic necessities. 💕

CLICK HERE




Popular Posts

TERROR: Police Officer Killed, Four Injured On Highway 4 Shooting Attack Near Yavne

Trump Advisors Stir Rumors Of Kamala Harris Replacement With Hillary Clinton Ahead Of Election

Israel Faces A Fierce And Evasive Foe In Hezbollah’s Drones

The New Drug That Saved The Life Of The Soldier Injured In The Drone Attack

SUKKOS UNDER FIRE: HaGaon HaRav Yosef Answers Wartime Shailos

Netanyahu To Biden: Israeli Response To Iran Will Focus On Military Sites, Won’t Target Nukes

Bigotry On Full Display: Antisemitic Man Refuses Treatment From Jewish First Responders In Monsey

BITTER BIDEN: White House Denies Accusations That Joe Biden Is Sabotaging Kamala Harris’ Campaign

MAILBAG: Crying Behind Closed Doors: The Untold Struggle Of People Like Me Who Are Unable To Attend Shul

SEE IT: IDF Tours Hezbollah Underground Compound Packed With Weapons And Motorcycles For Planned Invasion Of Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network