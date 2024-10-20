What Does T-Residence’s * Stand For?

Not what you think!

It’s not a bunch of disclaimers and legalese burying all the details on what’s not included in the gorgeous home you’re buying.

The ‘T-Collection Home Couture Experience’ means the high standards and upscale details pictured are exactly what you get! Plus a whole lot more.

Imagine stepping into your new home in Yerushalayim, where every detail has been curated to reflect your unique taste. The ‘Home Couture Experience’ equals luxury served on a silver platter, eliminating the need for endless store visits and showroom tours. This exclusive service offers fully designed and outfitted apartments, allowing you to select from three distinct interior design styles: Classic Chic, Sleekly Modern, and Artful Elegance.

Each style has been thoughtfully curated by our expert design team, ensuring a harmonious blend of beauty, comfort, and functionality. Every element, from the finest materials to the smallest details, reflects our unwavering commitment to premier excellence.

A Wealth of Luxe Options

It’s a novel experience, allowing you to immerse yourself in this virtual, headache-free shopping experience. Sip your coffee in your favorite corner while viewing available floor layouts. Go on and choose from the 3 customizable design tiers — all rich with details never before included when buying a new home!

What sets T-Residence apart is the effortless blend of style and convenience it offers.

If you gravitate towards timeless elegance, the classic chic option blends traditional elements with trendy sophistication. Think beautifully crafted moldings, rich textures, and harmonious color schemes that create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Every selected detail embodies grace and style.

Prefer more of a contemporary feel? The sleekly modern tier is the perfect choice. This option features clean lines, minimalist designs, and innovative materials that create a fresh and dynamic living space. The cool aesthetic is about simplicity and functionality, providing a chic and clutter-free environment.

And if you have an artistic flair, the artful elegance tier will captivate your senses. This style combines bold patterns, creative textures, and striking color contrasts, making a fashionable statement. It’s a perfect blend of creativity and refinement, transforming your home into a unique masterpiece.

A Seamless Experience

The ease and convenience of this process allow you to focus on the joy of moving into your new home, rather than the stress of decorating. With everything perfectly suited to your taste from the start, you can spend more time enjoying your beautiful surroundings and creating lasting memories with your loved ones.

No more running from store to store – everything is taken care of. In the kitchen — heart of your home — revel in custom top-of-the-line cabinetry, exclusive marble countertops and backsplashes, stunning glass display cabinets, LED under-cabinet lighting, flush-mount sinks with matching hardware and a full marble-topped island. Enjoy the music playing on your installed speakers, run an admiring hand over your luxurious living room curtains and admire the exquisite netilas yadayim corner. There’s so much more! Radiant heating, VRF air conditioning with separate zones and decorative vents, gorgeous moldings, beautiful drop ceilings and lots of spotlights. And of course a state-of-the-art BTINCO smart home system.

And if you’re looking for the ultimate convenience, full furnishing packages are available — ensuring that your apartment is move-in ready from day one.

Discover Peace in the Heart of Romema

T-Residence on Tuval Street is more than the luxe details. It’s a home. It’s a lifestyle.

Nestled in Yerushalayim’s vibrant Romema neighborhood, this all-residential project offers an oasis with a gorgeous 20,000 ft. park as its centerpiece. Enjoy the peace and tranquility of beautifully landscaped green spaces, all while remaining just steps from the city’s bustling energy.

From stunning, spacious entrance lobbies to a beautifully furnished Torah library and a state-of-the-art children’s gymboree, every feature at T-Residence has been designed with your comfort and lifestyle in mind.

Discover how effortless it can be to buy a house that instantly feels like home